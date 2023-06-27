Something Good - Tallahassee woman representing Florida at Ms. North America

Something Good - Tallahassee woman representing Florida at Ms. North America
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This is Kalia Bonyetta, who is representing Florida in the Ms. North America pageant!

She’s a Tallahassee local!

Ms. North America is for delegates 30 years or older.

Kalia will head to Orlando for nationals this July. Best of luck!

