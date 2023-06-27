What’s Brewing - South Georgia Medical Center Blood Drive in Valdosta

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - South Georgia Medical Center is hosting a blood drive this Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at SGMC on North Patterson Street in Valdosta.

SGMC is holding the event in conjunction with Life South Community Blood Centers.

All donors will receive a recognition item and a free cholesterol screening.

Donors must be 16 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and show photo ID.

For more information visit the SGMC website.

