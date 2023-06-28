1 killed in Thomas Co. hit-and-run, law enforcement investigating

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.
By WALB News Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - One man died after a hit-and-run in Thomasville on Saturday night and law enforcement is asking for information about the incident.

Shortly after 9:30 p.m., the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Georgia State Patrol (GSP) responded to the hit-and-run at the intersection of Highway 319 North and Duren Drive.

Responding deputies found Marvin Sylvester Graham had been struck by a vehicle and was laying in the roadway. After first being hit in the northbound lanes of GA 35, he was then struck by a Dodge truck while he was laying in the southbound lanes, according to the Georgia Department of Public Safety.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

“The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office and the Georgia State Patrol extend their condolences to the family of Mr. Graham,” a Facebook post by the sheriff’s office said.

Georgia State Patrol (GSP) is working to identify the driver of the dark-colored Dodge pickup truck with a Ranch Hand on the front. Authorities are currently working to get video from the scene.

GSP said they would like to speak to the drivers who reportedly hit Graham.

Anyone with information is asked to contact GSP at (229) 227-2490, (229) 931-7000 or the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 225-3300.

