Chef Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Buffalo Wings

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Follow the recipe below, or watch the video above, for Pauletta Malone’s vegan buffalo wings.

Ingredients:

1 large head of cauliflower

1 cup water

¾ cup all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

1 ½ cups panko breadcrumbs

1 cup Primal Kitchen Buffalo Sauce

1 tablespoon agave

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 425. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

2. Wash and cut cauliflower into bite sized pieces.

3. In a large bowl, add flour, garlic powder, onion powder and salt. Whisk ingredients until well combined.

4. Place panko breadcrumbs in a small bowl.

5. Add the cauliflower to the batter in the bowl, making sure each piece is coated well. Tap off excess batter.

6. Roll each floret in the breadcrumbs to coat and then place on prepared baking sheet.

7. Bake for 20 minutes. Flip them over and bake for 15 more minutes, until golden and crispy.

8. Prepare buffalo sauce by adding agave, stir well and set aside well.

9. Once the cauliflower has cooked and are crispy, toss in the buffalo sauce, then return to baking pan. You can serve immediately or make them crispier by putting them back in the oven for 15-20 minutes.

10. Serve with vegan ranch sauce if desired

Vegan Ranch Dip (Optional)

Ingredients:

1 cup vegan mayo

1 teaspoon apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon dried dill

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon garlic powder

Pinch of black pepper

Pinch of paprika

Pinch of salt

Instructions:

1. Add all ingredients to a medium bowl and whisk until combined.

2. Add additional salt or herbs to reach desired taste.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.