Chef Pauletta Malone makes Vegan Maple Syrup Walnut Blondies

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Follow the recipe below, or watch the video above, for Pauletta Malone’s vegan maple syrup walnut blondies.

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda

1 ½ teaspoon cinnamon

1 cup brown sugar

½ cup of non- dairy milk

½ cup pure maple syrup

¼ cup coconut oil, melted

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup walnuts chopped, plus additional for topping

Instructions:

1. Preheat oven to 350o. Grease or line a 9 x 13 pan with parchment paper.

2. In a large bowl, sift together the flour, baking powder, baking soda, cinnamon and brown sugar.

3. In a medium bowl, add the non-dairy milk, maple syrup, coconut oil and vanilla extract. Whisk until combined.

4. Pour the wet ingredients into the bowl with the dry ingredients and mix until just combined.

5. Add the chopped walnuts and fold into batter.

6. Pour the batter into the pan and sprinkle additional walnut pieces on top.

7. Bake in the oven for 25 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted comes out clean.

8. Drizzle glaze on top (optional) or serve with a scoop of non-dairy ice cream.

Maple Glaze (Optional)

Ingredients:

3 tablespoon vegan butter, melted

1/3 cup maple syrup

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 ½ cups powdered sugar

Instructions:

1. Using a small saucepan, melt butter

2. Whisk in the maple syrup

3. Remove from heat and whisk in vanilla and powdered sugar until smooth

4. Drizzle on top of blondies

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.