The dangerous heat will continue into your Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had a few morning thunderstorms near the coast as a weak front moved southward. That front is still near the coast. South of it is more humidity and a slight chance for a stray evening shower. The rest of the area north of the front is less humid but was still hot this afternoon in the mid to upper 90s.

Tomorrow will be mild and muggy in the morning, in the low to mid-70s, but hot and dry again in the afternoon, in the mid to upper 90s. With the air still rather dry, only a stray will be possible.

Beyond that, we’ll see a slow, gradual increase in rain chances and a corresponding slow, gradual decrease in afternoon temps. By early next week, (including the 4th of July), highs will be in the low to mid-90s, and chances for scattered afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms will increase to the 40-60 percent range.

Watch the video above for the latest forecast.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.