Florida doctors can soon deny some procedures based on religious beliefs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Healthcare providers and insurance companies will now have the ability to deny care if it goes against their religious or ethical beliefs.

The new Florida law (SB 1580) is one of several set to take effect this weekend. But some people are worried this will lead to increased discrimination at doctor’s offices.

The Florida Catholic Council of Bishops supports the new law on behalf of medical professionals who are Catholic.

“Rapid advances of science and technology require a broader-based conscience exemption,” Florida Catholic Council of Bishops Associate for Education Michael Barrett said.

Barrett said there’s already an exception in place for procedures like abortion and contraception. The bill adds a layer for doctors who might feel pressure to do something their religious beliefs says is wrong, he said.

“With the specific example of cross-sex hormones, it may be that doctor may believe that A, that’s not the best form of care for that person at that time and that sex itself is binary and an immutable characteristic,” Barrett said.