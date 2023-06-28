Leon County high schools implementing new AI gun detection technology

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board made a $30,000 investment in school safety at Tuesday night’s meeting.

The board voted to approve a new contract with an AI gun detection software company called Zero Eyes. The technology can be placed in existing security cameras to detect guns. When a gun is detected, the software takes a picture of the gun and immediately alerts school administrators and law enforcement.

Superintendent Rocky Hanna told WCTV the district will be piloting this technology at five local high schools this August. Those schools include Leon, Lincoln, Chiles, Godby and Rickards.

“It’s cutting-edge technology that will add to all of the other things we’re doing to ensure for the safety of our children each and every day,” Hanna said.

The district’s chief of safety and security, Jimmy Williams, is also optimistic about the new initiative.

“We will use every resource available to protect our students and our staff and our parents,” Williams said.

According to Hanna, the technology will be put strategically in certain cameras across each school, including high-traffic areas and other spots students might not suspect.

“Kids will never know which cameras have the technology and which ones don’t,” Hanna said.

He hopes it will help in addressing a rising problem of kids bringing guns on campus.

“This will hopefully give parents more comfort,” Hanna said.

Hanna told WCTV depending on how the pilot program goes, the district may expand the software to its middle and elementary schools.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.