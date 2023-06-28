OCSO releases bodycam footage of Mallett drowning incident

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office released bodycam footage showing water conditions as crews attempted to save former NFL QB Ryan Mallett who died from a drowning incident in the Gulf in Destin.

The video posted by OCSO on Facebook shows a deputy running down the beach near Gulf Shore Drive in Destin around 2 p.m. on Tuesday.

Sheriff’s officials said a group was in the water near the second sandbar and had been reportedly struggling to get back to shore. Lifeguards said Mallett went underwater and was not breathing when he was pulled out. OCSO officials said responders immediately began life-saving measures but Mallett was pronounced dead at the Destin Emergency Room.

In the Facebook post by OCSO, officials stated, “Despite widespread media misinformation, yellow beach safety flags were flying at the time and there were no indications of any “riptides.”

At the end of the bodycam footage, OCSO Sheriff Eric Aden talked about Gulf conditions at the time of the incident.

“We have no indication of any dangerous conditions out there,” said Eric Aden.

Mallett was entering his 2nd season as White Hall head coach. He had a coaching stop in NEA, serving as Mountain Home offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan is top five in Razorback history with 491 career completions (4th), 7,493 passing yards (2nd), and 62 passing touchdowns (2nd). He was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett played for New England, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in his pro pigskin career.

Mallett was 35 years old. No other details are available at this time.

