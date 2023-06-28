Severe weather damage impacting South Ga. farmers

MOULTIRE, Ga. (WALB) - While it’s been two weeks since a stretch of severe weather came through South Georgia, many are still experiencing the impacts of those storms. Including farmers. That continuous rainfall caused flooding in fields which killed off crops at the peak of the harvest season.

Sam Watson, ChillC farmer and Georgia senator for District 11, had 700 acres of tomatoes, zucchini, squash and cotton ruined by storms. A massive hail storm and 10 to 15 inches of rainfall that came throughout the last two weeks have forced him to abandon his fields and start over.

Watson estimates that 60% of his crops are destroyed. (walb)

“We had been working on this crop since March, and we’re at harvest. So we were almost done, and to see something that you’ve worked on for so many months and is your livelihood to be destroyed in two minutes, it’s hard to digest and process,” Watson said.

With a cutback on production, some of Watson’s over 100 labor workers have had to be sent home. Much of this has been a hard hit for not only Watson, personally, but also the companies that rely on his Georgia-grown produce nationwide. Any type of relief for Watson won’t come until months later.

“The disaster process is difficult. It’s a long process,” he said.

The process starts off with the state verifying disaster findings with the county. And then those results go to the state board for their approval of the amount of damage. To declare a disaster to get federal support, there has to be 30% of crops damaged. Not just at one farm, but across the county.

“There’s a reason there’s not a lot of people that grow vegetables; because it’s tough and it’s hard. It’s extremely risky,” he said.

Watson has been a farmer for over 10 years. (walb)

But Watson isn’t letting this setback stop him, as he’s hoping for some different support from new legislation with the new farm bill. the current farm bill ends in September 2023.

“Everybody is struggling right now, whether it be from the weather, whether it be from the increased import costs, and you know, we’re still selling the crops that we sell and produce for the same thing we sold them for 10 to 15 years ago,” he said.

Watson said the new farm bill is the most important because now more than ever farmers need a safety net. He’s working on asking for more support in the Senate.

“We’ve been asking for some seasonal support. in the farm bill, for more insurance programs, better insurance programs, improved insurance programs,” he said.

Dominic LaRiccia, field services director statewide for Commissioner Tyler Harper, said with the agricultural industry changing faster with new technological needs, there is more room for improvements within the legislation.

“Every person needs or wants to eat every single day. And that’s the main reason this is so important. And it’s because of the consumer, because of the families that need the nutrition and food to eat every day,” LaRiccia said. “And so when you start talking about an industry like agriculture in Georgia, it’s been our number one industry of the entire history of this state.”

For now, Watson is preparing to start his harvest for the fall. He’s holding his breath that nothing else drastic happens to his crop as he prepares to start anew.

Copyright 2023 WALB. All rights reserved.