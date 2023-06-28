Temperatures try to break 100 degrees for the second half of the work week

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the heat and humidity.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - More of the HOT and HUMID today and the next few days.

More Upper 90s heat and the humidity will make it feel at least 10-degrees hotter.

Shower chances will be limited during this period.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

