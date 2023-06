TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There will be a free and confidential HIV/Syphilis Testing Event on Wednesday, June 28 in Jefferson County.

The event is at the CVS at 1390 South Jefferson Street in Monticello from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Those who get tested will also get a $15 grocery voucher.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.