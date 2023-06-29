City of Tallahassee receives $15 million in federal money to build Southside Transit Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee is getting an influx of federal dollars to help revamp its bus system on the Southside.

The Department of Transportation is giving Tallahassee $15 million to help create a Southside Transit Center. Thomas Whitley, the city’s director of strategic innovation, led the effort to secure this funding.

“We’re going to be able to make particularly transit on the southside more equitable and more accessible,” Whitley said. “This is a huge deal for the city of Tallahassee. In the past 2 weeks, we’ve received $36 million for our Star Metro, our public transit system.”

That $36 million includes the $15 million grant, an additional $1 million for the transit center from the state, and another $20 million in grant money to help convert all city buses to electric by the year 2035.

Patricia Williams lives on the Southside near FAMU and takes the bus almost every day. She told WCTV having a new hub so close to her home would be a game changer.

“That’d be great, especially for the people over in this area,” Williams said. “Then that way we won’t have to go all the way uptown to transfer over to get where we need to go.”

According to Whitley, the transit center will add new routes in Southside neighborhoods so residents don’t have to walk as far from the bus stop to their homes. Williams said she’s happy the city is investing in this.

“I’d appreciate that a lot,” she said.

The city plans to break ground on the Southside Transit Center early next year and finish construction in 2025.

You can find more information about the project here.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.