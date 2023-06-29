Debunked: Cascade Lake drained to puddles and sandy bottom by natural drawdown, no known sinkholes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A longtime misconception about Cascade Lake has been debunked by Leon County Stormwater Management Coordinator Anna Padilla.

Water levels at the lake have dwindled recently, revealing a sandy bottom and the knobby roots of its cypress trees. Many believe the lower water levels are from sinkholes. While the breathtaking sights are intriguing, Padilla said the apparent drainage is due to a natural drawdown.

“There are no known sinkholes in Cascade Lake,” she said. “For years, many people have thought that an active sinkhole exists in Cascade Lake; however, despite numerous efforts, a sinkhole has not been found.”

Padilla explained the sandy bottom of the lake “is permeable with a high infiltration rate, meaning that given the right conditions, the lake water will seep out through the lake bottom and flow into the aquifer.”

She said that while some regions are likely more permeable than others, “there is no true sinkhole in the lake.”

In fact, Padilla said, this is not the first time residents may have caught a peek of Cascade Lake’s roots and gritty floor.

“The natural drawdown happens frequently on Cascade Lake. County records indicate the lake drained down to only puddles in 1990, 1992, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2006 (stayed dry until Tropical Storm Fay in 2008), 2011-2012, 2018, 2020, 2021, and now,” she said.

Records date back to the ‘90s, but Padilla said it is believed the lake has been drawing down in a cycle long before that time.

The body of water is in a “perpetual state of draining and filling,” the stormwater management coordinator said. Nearby Lakes Jackson or Iamonia similarly have common water level changes, she said.

Wildlife has adapted to the water level fluctuations, Padilla said, and the drawdowns benefit the lake and result in a healthy ecosystem. While some fish will be trapped in pools, the Leon County official said, “Lakes Hiawatha and Bradford act as refuges for the aquatic community. Other wildlife, such as birds, will migrate to a different area that fulfills their needs.”

Most of all, Padilla said the water will return. The timeline depends on conditions in the soil, weather and rainfall, and it could take weeks, she said.

“Cascade Lake will refill again when the watershed receives enough rainfall,” she said.

County staff were at the lake on June 17 for routine water sampling and noticed the dry conditions, she said, but were not concerned as it is a regular part of the lake’s fluctuations. Water levels are not a concern for the ecosystem, she said.

The biggest challenge that Cascade Lake faces is illegal dumping/littering.

