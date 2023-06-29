Elder Care Services disperses free fans to Leon County Seniors amid hot, humid weather

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Beating the heat with a generous gift, Elder Care Services is handing out fans to seniors in Leon County as temperatures continue to soar.

With temperatures nearing the hundreds and feels like temperatures even hotter, seniors sometimes need extra help to stay safe and cool down.

CEO and President of Elder Care Services Jocelyne Fliger said that those hot temperatures may have an impact on all homes but particularly on the elderly that live on a fixed income.

A lot of the seniors the organization serves are on a fixed income and can’t afford to receive a large utility bill so they say the solution for that is fans.

Fliger said that this year they have already distributed 62 fans and over 250 fans last year.

All fans are free and available to seniors over 60 years old. They can call and have a drop-off coordinated or come to the elder care services and pick one up for themselves.

Fliger said that they hope they can continue to serve the community.

“A fan is a practical, convenient, and comfortable way to address those hot temperatures for our senior population,” said CEO and Preisdent of Elder Care Services Jocelyne Fliger. “All those designated funds have been spent so we’re asking the community for assistance.”

Fliger said that they have an Amazon wishlist so people can purchase those from there, a financial contribution can be made online or anyone with a fan they aren’t using in good condition can also be dropped off at the main office.

