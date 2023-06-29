Finding Family: A Tallahassee Woman’s Adoption Story of a New Blended Family

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Cynthia Douglas always knew she was adopted. It never bothered her, she says, except for the occasional thought of “I wonder who I look like.”

Well, she recently found out.

She looks so much like her birth mother, that when the mother showed Cynthia’s dad a picture of Cynthia, he said, get that out of here.

He was thinking she was playing.

But it was no joke. Lee and Deborah Jones had finally found their daughter -- 51 Years later.

They all thought a reunion would take miles of traveling and costly plane tickets.

But come to find out, they all live in Tallahassee.

Cynthia’s 51st birthday party on June 24th was a celebration like none other in her life.

It was the first time she’s celebrated with two moms, and...

“My dad! I finally have a dad.” Cynthia said.

Bernice Powe is the mom who raised Cynthia. She says she’d been praying for a girl for more than 15 years.

“I told the Lord I wanted a little girl, and he gave me what I wanted. I wanted a little girl and he gave me a little girl. I cannot explain to anyone in any way, what she has been to my life.” Said, Powe.

Powe and her husband adopted their baby girl just two days after being born, but the couple separated only months later.

She said, “It’s hard to talk about her. I don’t want people to think she’s perfect, but I think God made her perfect for me.”

Powe was always honest with Cynthia about being adopted and would occasionally ask her while growing up if she wanted to find her birth parents.

“I always said no because I had such a happy life. I was raised to be confident in myself. I just didn’t feel like I needed anymore love. I was receiving everything I needed from my mother.” Cynthia said.

But one day this past January, Powe got the call. It was one she actually feared over the years; and a call she admits was hard receiving.

“At that moment, it’s hard to explain. It’s hard to put it in words. All I could hear down in here was, oh no, oh no.” Powe said.

“She was devastated.” Cynthia said.

Deborah Jones was calling to say she’d finally found them.

The adoption was a closed adoption, but Deborah and Lee Jones had been searching all these years. They said they’ve spent thousands of dollars over the years with no luck from those promising to get the job done.

One day, Mrs. Jones, who everyone calls Blue, had asked her sister to look up some old soldiers she knew from the military. Then, it hit her.

Blue said, “while you’re at it, look up someone named Cynthia Wynell Powe.”

The sister, not knowing who she was looking up or why, saw the name Cynthia P. Douglas.

Blue says she knew that must’ve been her. She just needed confirmation by hearing the date of birth.

“Once she tells me the date of birth, I’ll let you know who she is. Lord, have mercy, when she said 24 June, oh my God, 24 June, I jumped up, I ran in the bedroom and told my husband. He couldn’t believe it. He said, where is she, where is she?” Said, Blue.

When they found out they all surprisingly lived in the same city, they were anxious to see her right away.

Cynthia’s father, Lee, said, “I said, well, Mother Powe has had her for 50 years. I haven’t had my baby a second. I said, I don’t care about that. Just find out where she at.”

The Joneses were practically kids when they met. Blue says her parents sent her away to stay with an aunt and uncle in Leesville, Louisiana when she got pregnant.

That’s where she met Powe and chose her to raise her baby.

Lee didn’t know about the pregnancy or where Blue had gone.

They eventually found each other again and have been married for 47 years.

“Every year for the last 51 years I thought about Cynthia. (She cried so many nights.) I thought about her hoping she was okay because I was okay, Lee was okay. But there was no Cynthia.” Blue said.

Just eight days after that life-changing phone call on January 9th, Cynthia met her birth mother and father for the first time on January 17th.

“I’m like, oh my God, I look like them. I act like them.” Cynthia said.

Powe said, “She didn’t say, well okay, I got my birth parents, see you later.” “We hugged each other the other day and said, we made it.”

Powe moved back to Tallahassee from Louisiana when Cynthia was ten years old.

The Joneses are retired from the military and have lived in multiple cities over the years but landed back in their hometown of Tallahassee in 2015.

It’s a miracle, they all say, that led them to this moment.

“If God can bring us together after 51 years, He can do anything.” Said, Cynthia.

Cynthia’s 51st birthday party was the first time many of the family members and friends on all sides of the families got a chance to meet each other.

They say this is only the beginning.

“Just to see my dad, I knew he was my dad. Just to know that somebody wants me. (And loves you very much. I tell her every day.) He tells me that he loves me every single day. He has not missed a day since we met on the 17th of January. He has not missed a morning without texting me or calling me before 8:00 every day.” Cynthia said.

Not only does Cynthia’s father talk to her every day, but she also says she sees her mother, Blue, every day. Blue helps out with Mother Powe, who is 89 years old now.

Cynthia is married to her husband, Frank. They adopted and raised two sons of their own, who are now 21 and 16 years old.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.