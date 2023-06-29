Floridians react as permitless concealed carry takes effect Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Starting July 1, Floridians who are eligible to own a gun will be able to carry it concealed without a government permit.

The sunshine state follows in the footsteps of more than 20 other states, including Georgia, which passed a similar law last year. Since January, Georgians have been able to carry guns, either openly or concealed, without a permit.

While one South Georgia law enforcement official insists crime rates haven’t shifted in his county since Georgia’s Constitutional carry law took effect, national statistics suggest violent crime rises when states ease permitting laws.

Several studies have shown violent crime can increase anywhere from 13-15% in states that ease their concealed carry laws, according to Everytown for Gun Safety.

This has co-leader of Florida’s chapter of Moms Demand Action Wendy Malloy feeling anxious about Florida’s new law.

“It’s a little bit unsettling to realize that anyone could be walking around with a concealed gun without basic safety training,” she said.

Currently in Florida, when you walk out of a store with a gun, you have to pay a fee, take a safety test and get a certificate if you want to conceal that gun in public. But starting Saturday, once you buy the gun at the store and want to conceal it, you’re good to go.

“I do believe that less people will be trained out there, but at the same time, most people, I believe, have good intentions,” said Curtis Burnham, the CEO and owner of Arrowhead Survival, a gun store in Tallahassee.

Customers purchasing guns at federally licensed stores will still be required to pass a standard background check.

“If I feel as if a customer is going to do harm to themselves or to others, we shut that sale down immediately,” said Noah Craven, a sales associate at South Georgia Outdoors, a gun store in nearby Cairo.

Obtaining guns illegally outside the store is another issue, which Craven believes is unavoidable.

“The bad guy is always going to get the gun, no matter what laws they put in place,” he said.

But Malloy argues the light laws are a problem.

“The idea that gun laws are the only laws that aren’t going to make any difference is just ludicrous,” Malloy said.

As Leon County braces for the change, WCTV checked in with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. While Sheriff Walt McNeil previously voiced his opposition to permitless carry, LCSO said it will be ready to do its job.

We have to enforce all the laws that are passed by the Florida legislature and approved by the executive branch of the government,” said Assistant Sheriff Ron Cave.

The new Florida law does not make it legal to openly carry guns in public.

Gun salesmen still recommend that gun owners complete basic training and encourage them to still get a permit if they plan on bringing their guns to states where they are still required.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.