The heat sticks around while the humidity increases this weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After a hot Thursday featuring lower humidity, Friday and Saturday will see the humidity increase.

The heat index (feel-like temps) will exceed 105 degrees in some spots over the next couple days. Actual temperatures will continue to reach the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances stay on the low side for Friday, with a few showers and storms expected to develop throughout the weekend.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.