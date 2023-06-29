Rain chances stay low while the heat stays high

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast as a very hot work week comes to an end.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A little less humid this morning, so the morning temperatures are a little more like normal.

It’s still going to be very hot and still humid this afternoon with limited shower chances. So, lots of hours with the very high temperatures - trying to get to 100.

More of the same is expected for Friday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the forecast as a very hot work week comes to an end.
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Thursday, June 29
Mike is tracking the dangerous heat once again.
The dangerous heat will continue into your Thursday
Mike is tracking the dangerous heat once again.
Mike's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, June 28
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has the details on the heat and humidity.
Temperatures try to break 100 degrees for the second half of the work week