Something Good - 9-year-old collects hundreds of hygiene products for homeless

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This submission is from Tiffany Prime, who shared this photo of 9-year-old Sadie Prime.

She’s posing next to over 1,800 hygiene products collected for local unhoused individuals.

Tiffany says Sadie is working to make a big difference in her community.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.