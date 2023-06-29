Something Good - 9-year-old collects hundreds of hygiene products for homeless

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - This submission is from Tiffany Prime, who shared this photo of 9-year-old Sadie Prime.

She’s posing next to over 1,800 hygiene products collected for local unhoused individuals.

Tiffany says Sadie is working to make a big difference in her community.

