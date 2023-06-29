Tallahassee Soccer Club set for “Win and In” finale vs Pensacola FC

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - “We no longer want to be the basement boys of this division, this league. We’re trying to raise the standard.”

Words from Tallahassee Soccer Club Head Coach Joel Di Castri in late April just minutes after TLHSC drew Jacksonville Armada FC U23 in the closing minutes of the season’s opening match. Words that proved to be almost prophetic as the Battle Lions wouldn’t taste defeat until their seventh match of the season and are playing meaningful footy in late June.

“From the moment I assembled the coaching team and met with the club the idea was to elevate the game here in Tallahassee,” remarked Di Castri of the origins of the season’s success. “To create a squad that we think could challenge for the top of the table.”

The successes however have come with lessons as tough, quick road stands and late pushes from opponents have battle hardened the Battle Lions, who know from here on out they’ll get every club’s best 90 minutes.

“Games can be won in the last few minutes,” said forward Stafford Dowling, recalling the previous week’s 3-2 victory over Florida Roots FC where the opposition came storming back in the closing minutes. “It’s just important that we stay switched on and not get complacent when we go into the 84th, 85th, 90th minute and make sure we’re all mentally there and mentally prepared for seeing out the game.”

As fate so often has it, it will all rest on Saturday’s final regular season match. A rivalry showdown at Gene Cox Stadium against Pensacola FC. A victory in the derby match clinching the 850 Cup back from PFC and securing TLH’s first NPSL playoff berth. The first part of what the they hope is a long final act.

“We’ve had some ups and downs this season,” Dowling said of the journey to get to this weekend. “Coming out with an up, winning this game and winning the 850 Cup would be huge for us as a team but also huge for the community. We’ve had a massive fanbase and we’re going to continue to push that because they’ve been huge.”

Hoping the regular season’s curtain call belongs to all Tallahassee, not just the starting 11. The club drew a season high crowd of over 800 against FRFC and are hoping to have over 1,000 against Pensacola.

“This is a time to be focused, to be calm but also not to feel pressure or stress,” noted Di Castri of Saturday’s high stakes match. “It’s actually to celebrate this moment that we’ve created not noly with each other but with the fans Saturday at 7 PM at Gene Cox.”

