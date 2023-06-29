These new Georgia laws take effect July 1

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Banning gender-affirming care in minors, requiring convicted sex offenders to wear ankle monitors, and reigning in so-called “rogue district attorneys” are among the new laws taking effect July 1.

The state’s new, $32.4 billion budget also goes into effect July 1, a budget that includes a $2,000 pay raise for state employees, public school teachers, and employees of Georgia’s public higher education institutions. The budget includes salary increases for nurses and custodians in K-12 schools, as well as a $6,000 raise for state troopers and some other law enforcement officers.

Here are all of Georgia’s new 2023 laws and when they go into effect. Some of the more notable ones include:

Gender-affirming care

Senate Bill 140 prohibits minors from receiving gender-affirming care like reassignment surgery and hormone therapy. The bill still allows doctors to prescribe puberty blockers.

Opponents of the law say LGBTQ youth are more likely to commit suicide than others and that the law restricts access to essential care.

Supporters, including sponsor state Sen. Carden Summers, R-Cordele, said minors can’t make the decision to affirm their gender. “We want them to make their own decision after 18 years old,” he said.

Mariam’s Law

HB 188, or the Georgia Dangerous Sexual Predator Prevention Act, was signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp earlier this year after a series of Atlanta News First investigations. Those investigations exposed a loophole that allowed a repeat sex offender to get out of prison only to, prosecutors say, kidnap and kill 27-year-old Mariam Abdulrab, on her way home from work.

State Sen. John Albers (R-Roswell) said the bill “assures any dangerous sexual predators are going to be monitored for the rest of their life. We need to make sure if someone is no longer in jail that they don’t pose a threat to society.”

The law requires sex offenders who have not received a risk-level assessment to be fitted with an ankle monitor. Once they are leveled, the most dangerous offenders have to wear the monitor for the duration of their probation, while lower-level offenders could have them removed if the state Department of Community Supervision approves.

Albers also credited Atlanta News First’s “proactive approach to this; your in-depth journalism; and getting the word out there of a tragedy that we could turn into a positive. I want to thank you and the news station for making this a priority.”

More protections for kids in Georgia’s foster system

Senate Bill 133 was signed by Gov. Brian Kemp on May 2. The bill was introduced earlier this year in the Georgia General Assembly after a series of Atlanta News First Investigates reports uncovered the practice of office hoteling: housing teens in Department of Family and Children Services (DFCS) offices for weeks or even months without a bed and without going to school. Numerous police reports documented kids doing drugs, fighting each other, fighting workers, and running away.

The new law requires courts to consider resources available and still needed for a child, before ever considering sending them into state custody. The bill’s supporters said the legislation’s goal is minimize the number of kids in state custody who don’t need to be. The bill was introduced earlier this year in the Georgia General Assembly after a series of Atlanta News First investigations exposed a pattern of housing foster kids in government offices.

Lower insurance coverage for ride-sharing companies

Ride-sharing and taxi companies now will only have to provide a minimum of $300,000 insurance coverage for anyone injured in an accident, according to House Bill 529. The previous minimum requirement was $1 million. The bill was approved with overwhelming support in both the House and Senate and signed by Kemp on May 1.

District attorneys’ oversight board

A Prosecuting Attorneys Oversight Commission was created under Senate Bill 92, whose mission is to review complaints against local district attorneys and allows the board to issue any sanctions they deem appropriate.

The law also makes it easier to recall district attorneys from office.

State Rep. Houston Gaines (R-Athens) was one of the bill’s sponsors. In Gaines’ home district, Clarke County District Attorney Deborah Gonzalez faces a civil lawsuit accusing her of not prosecuting certain crimes, including marijuana possession.

Fulton County DA Fani Willis has also expressed concern with the proposed legislation. Willis’ office is currently investigating former President Donald Trump’s alleged involvement in overturning Georgia’s 2020 election.

Primaries and elections

Workers in Georgia will soon be able to take time off to vote, thanks to Senate Bill 129. Employees will be able to take up to two hours of unpaid time off to vote in-person in primaries and elections, either on election day or on a designated in-person early voting day.

Kemp also signed a bill - Senate Bill 222 - ensuring all costs and expenses relating to election administration are paid for with public funds. The law also makes it a felony for local election officials to accept direct donations for administering its elections.

The new law bans so-called “Zuckerbucks,” named after Facebook founder and Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg. In 2020, the DeKalb County board of elections accepted $2 million in grant money from the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. The alliance is reportedly backed by the Center for Tech and Civic Life, which partnered with Zuckerberg to spend $45 million in Georgia elections.

Wakeboarding

Wake-surfing and wakeboarding are now prohibited between sunset and sunrise. Vessel operators must stay at least 200 feet from any moored vessel, wharf, dock, pier, piling or bridge structure or abutment. They also have to stray from any shoreline adjacent to a full-time or part-time residence, public park, public beach, public swimming area, marina, restaurant or other public-use area.

Riders engaging in towed watersports must wear a U.S. Coast Guard-approved personal flotation device.

Safer schools and student literacy

House Bill 147, also known as the Safe Schools Act, requires Georgia classrooms to conduct intruder alert drills and create school safety plans. Schools must report those actions to the Georgia Emergency Management Agency. Parents can opt out their children from the drills. The bill also creates training for teachers to identify gang members in the classroom.

Georgia lawmakers also passed two bills aimed to increase literacy in third-grade students. Senate Bill 211 creates the Georgia Council on Literacy and House Bill 538, or the Georgia Early Literacy Act, and both are designed to implement literacy instruction methods and curriculum for students overseen by the newly established council. Both bills were part of a legislative effort to reduce the number of third-grade students not reading at their academic level.

Safer hospitals, vaccines and prenatal tests

The Safer Hospitals Act, or HB 383, increases the penalties for the assault and battery of healthcare professionals on the job and allows hospitals to create their own police forces, similar to campus police forces for colleges and universities.

Senate Bill 46 requires physicians and healthcare providers to test all pregnant women for HIV and syphilis at the first prenatal visit, at the 28–32 weeks’ gestation period. House Bill 416 authorizes qualified pharmacy technicians to administer certain vaccines, such as a COVID-19 vaccine.

The Healthy Babies Act authorizes the state Department of Public Health to conduct a pilot program providing home visits to at-risk and underserved rural communities during pregnancy and early childhood. The bill is designed to improve birth outcomes and decrease infant and maternal mortality.

Public safety

Senate Bill 11, the “Georgia Fights Terrorism Act,” allows the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to become involved in any incidents of biological, chemical, cyber or domestic terrorism attack.

Vaping in restricted areas is now a misdemeanor punishable by a fine under Senate Bill 47.

Anywhere you can’t smoke cigarettes, you can’t vape.

The Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act - Senate Bill 44 - increases the minimum penalties for those found guilty of violating the state’s gang laws, while Senate Bill 68 adds dogfighting under Georgia’s Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, also known as the RICO Act.

Here's how the RICO Act is being used in the Young Thug trial.

