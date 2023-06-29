What’s Brewing - July Sunset and Full Moon Climb at St. George Lighthouse

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The July Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held this Sunday.

The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. and run until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis ad up to 12 people are allowed in each time slot.

Tickets can be purchased in the gift shop.

For more information, you can contact the lighthouse gift shop at 850-927-7745.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.