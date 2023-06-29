What’s Brewing - July Sunset and Full Moon Climb at St. George Lighthouse

By Michelle Roberts
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The July Sunset and Full Moon Climb at the Cape St. George Lighthouse on St. George Island will be held this Sunday.

The event will begin at 8:30 p.m. and run until 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 2.

Fifteen-minute time slots will be allotted for each group on a first come, first served basis ad up to 12 people are allowed in each time slot.

Tickets can be purchased in the gift shop.

For more information, you can contact the lighthouse gift shop at 850-927-7745.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Something Good - 9-year-old collects hundreds of hygiene products for homeless
Something Good - 9-year-old collects hundreds of hygiene products for homeless
City of Tallahassee receives $15 million in federal money to build Southside Transit Center
City of Tallahassee receives $15 million in federal money to build Southside Transit Center
Community reaction to Florida's new permitless carry law
Floridians react as permitless concealed carry takes effect Saturday
Florida doctors can soon deny some procedures based on religious beliefs