Cop dies after overdosing on drugs he stole from evidence lockers, officials say

A Pennsylvania police officer died earlier this month; the county coroner says the cause was an overdose of drugs. (Source: WJAC)
By Brock Owens, WJAC
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) - The death of a Pennsylvania police officer by a drug overdose is under investigation.

West Hills Police Sergeant Michael Beblar, 40, died on June 13 from cardiac arrest as a result of an overdose. Officials said a toxicology report found fentanyl, hydrocodone and xylazine in his body.

Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said his death was a result of him stealing and ingesting illegal drugs from a department evidence locker.

According to District Attorney Greg Neugebaur, investigators found drugs that were evidence from current and past cases in Beblar’s personal items.

“I think it’s safe to say this wasn’t a one-off occurrence. How long it was going on? Frankly, we’ll never know,” Neugebaur said.

Pennsylvania State Police officials said they’re investigating the West Hills Police Department concerning its evidence-holding protocol.

Authorities in the state said the incident comes as a shock to those who knew Beblar.

“The Beblar family has been extremely gracious throughout this process. They have expressed shock and surprise at his apparent drug usage. They are clearly a very strong family,” Neugebaur said.

The county DA said nine active cases are currently missing evidence or were tampered with.

Neugebaur added that it does not appear Beblar received drugs from sources outside of the police department.

Copyright 2023 WJAC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on the Supreme Court ruling on affirmative action in college...
Biden pushing ahead with new student debt relief plan after Supreme Court ruling
The Supreme Court is seen, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington. (AP...
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loan debt
The school says the janitor turned off the power to the freezer despite a written note on it...
Janitor turns off lab freezer because of ‘annoying alarms,’ destroys decades of research
FILE - Demonstrators gather on the steps to the State Capitol to speak against...
Supreme Court lets stand ruling that protects people with gender dysphoria under disability law
A new schedule is in effect for Texas USPS mail carriers following an employee's death in...
New schedule for Texas USPS mail carriers following employee's death