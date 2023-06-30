Heat and humidity still the big story heading into the weekend

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Friday and weekend forecast.
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Very hot temperatures continue today with highs in the upper 90s and the humidity starts creeping back. Shower chances also start to creep back over the weekend - the more typical Summer scattered showers.

High temperatures could drop back to the middle 90s with some afternoon showers by Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Rob's Forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your hot and humid forecast.
The heat sticks around while the humidity increases this weekend
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your hot and humid forecast.
Mike's Forecast
WATCH: How to keep your pets safe in hot weather