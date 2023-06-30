Heat and humidity still the big story heading into the weekend

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Very hot temperatures continue today with highs in the upper 90s and the humidity starts creeping back. Shower chances also start to creep back over the weekend - the more typical Summer scattered showers.

High temperatures could drop back to the middle 90s with some afternoon showers by Sunday.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.