Hundreds protest Florida’s new immigration law hours before it takes effect

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Hundreds of people from across the country were outside the Capitol Friday protesting Florida’s new immigration law just hours before it takes effect.

Starting Saturday, several new measures aimed at undocumented immigrants will be implemented.

“They’re treating so many other immigrants like we aren’t humans. They’re painting us like criminals when we’re not,” said Yenifer, who declined to provide her last name.

Florida’s new immigration law does several things, including requiring businesses with 25 or more employees to use E-verify. E-verify is a national program that verifies someone is allowed to work in the U.S.

It also means Florida will no longer recognize driver’s licenses issued by other states if the person is undocumented.

Yenifer’s parents came to Florida as undocumented immigrants. Even though they are now U.S. citizens, she said they are still worried.

“Everybody’s scared to come outside. It’s either work or home. That’s the life of an immigrant, they don’t get to experience the rest,” Yenifer said.

Many people at the protest were worried about the unintended consequences this new law will have.

“It doesn’t only affect me, it affects everyone. Because if they try to kick us out of the United States, who’s going to pick the tomatoes? Who’s going to pick the strawberries, the oranges, the watermelons?” Rubith Sanoval, whose parents were immigrants, said.

But others like Rep. Mike Beltran, (R) Lithia, support the bill.

“We do need to have adequate labor, but we need to have a secure border. And then we need to enforce our immigration laws,” he said.

Beltran the Gray Florida Capital Bureau earlier this month that the only see people he wants to see in the state are people residing legally in the U.S.

“We can’t have people come into the United States and then remain here during some lengthy protracted proceeding whether it’s a deportation hearing or whether it’s an asylum hearing,” Beltran said.

But Yenifer said the costs of these new laws will be high, even for children.

“Families are going to be separated. Kids are young here, born here, they have US citizen kids, they’re not going to be able to be together,” Yenifer said.

The law also requires hospitals to ask about people’s immigration status when they come in for treatment.

Under the new law, anyone helping undocumented immigrants could face tougher penalties. It also includes $12 million to transport migrants from border states to sanctuary cities.

