Something Good - GCSO takes ‘Cops and Kids’ youth program to Washington, D.C.

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - All of these young people are a part of the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office Cops and Kids program.

They enjoyed guided tours of our nation’s capital and saw a lot of sights there including the Lincoln Memorial and the Congressional Library. It was a trip that they’ll never forget.

Previous trips by the program have gone to SeaWorld, the Space Center and a number of youth summits. More than 700 kids benefit from these experiences.

GCSO thanks all the sponsors and supporters who made this trip possible and stress the importance of fostering community and connection.

