Supreme court’s ruling on affirmative action will have ‘no impact’ on Florida state universities

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush banned race-based affirmative action through an executive order in 1999
FAMU
FAMU(WCTV)
By Savannah Kelley
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action Thursday, but here in the Sunshine State, this ruling isn’t going to change much.

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush banned race-based affirmative action through an executive order called “One Florida” back in 1999.

WCTV reached out to FSU and FAMU to hear their perspectives on the recent ruling.

FAMU responded with a statement, saying:

Florida A&M University is committed to following the law of the land and the statutes of Florida. Our mission and commitment to welcoming all who choose to join the “Rattler FAMULY” remains unchanged. For 135 years, FAMU has been a beacon of opportunity for students in search of an affordable, world class education.

FSU did not make its own statement but instead shared one from the State University System of Florida, which said:

Today the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic ruling declaring affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional. This decision will have no impact on the State University System of Florida. The Free State of Florida has not utilized affirmative action in our higher education system since the One Florida Initiative in 1999. The State University System of Florida provides students equality of opportunity through color-blind admissions. In addition to being the number one state in the nation for higher education, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report since 2017, Florida also has one of the most diverse Systems in the country. Florida is proof that diversity can be achieved without affirmative action.

Florida is one of nine states, including California and Michigan, that already have bans against affirmative action in place.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
The Georgia State Patrol now confirms a Tallahassee woman was behind the wheel of a car that...
WATCH: Airborne crash caught on camera; Tallahassee woman involved
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street

Latest News

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Rob's Forecast
Newborn parents welcome diaper tax repeal
Big Bend Hospice is building an eight-room wing inside TMH to offer end-of-life care right in...
Big Bend Hospice announces new wing at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital
Florida eliminating sales tax for some baby products