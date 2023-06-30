Supreme court’s ruling on affirmative action will have ‘no impact’ on Florida state universities

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Supreme Court struck down affirmative action Thursday, but here in the Sunshine State, this ruling isn’t going to change much.

Former Florida governor Jeb Bush banned race-based affirmative action through an executive order called “One Florida” back in 1999.

WCTV reached out to FSU and FAMU to hear their perspectives on the recent ruling.

FAMU responded with a statement, saying:

Florida A&M University is committed to following the law of the land and the statutes of Florida. Our mission and commitment to welcoming all who choose to join the “Rattler FAMULY” remains unchanged. For 135 years, FAMU has been a beacon of opportunity for students in search of an affordable, world class education.

FSU did not make its own statement but instead shared one from the State University System of Florida, which said:

Today the U.S. Supreme Court issued a historic ruling declaring affirmative action in college admissions unconstitutional. This decision will have no impact on the State University System of Florida. The Free State of Florida has not utilized affirmative action in our higher education system since the One Florida Initiative in 1999. The State University System of Florida provides students equality of opportunity through color-blind admissions. In addition to being the number one state in the nation for higher education, as ranked by U.S. News and World Report since 2017, Florida also has one of the most diverse Systems in the country. Florida is proof that diversity can be achieved without affirmative action.

Florida is one of nine states, including California and Michigan, that already have bans against affirmative action in place.

