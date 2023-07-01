The dangerous heat will linger into your Fourth of July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - RECORD HEAT! The Tallahassee airport tied a record set back in 1998 of 100 degrees. That was the official high earlier this afternoon.

Before we talk heat, you may have noticed a little haze in the sky yesterday or today. A little wildfire smoke from Canada has meandered into our mid and upper levels. That in combination with the humidity is making air quality a little lower today. Take it easy outdoors through the evening.

Outside of the hazy sky, it remains HOT. No change to temperatures in the short term as the heat is expected to continue over the next several days. Afternoon highs in the upper 90s through the holiday. Feels like temperatures will be approaching advisory criteria 108 each afternoon, though we may fall JUST short the heat is still dangerous.

If you find yourself escaping to the beach this weekend conditions will be good overall, just have to watch out for rip currents. Although they will not be red flag days, less experienced swimmers and visitors may want to keep this into consideration.

Any rain showers would help to lower highs just a bit. In terms of the rain chance, I am not too excited about it. Shower and storm chances will likely be around 30% or less over the next few days. Those showers will fire off the sea breeze over the next few days.

Our better rain chances may return later in the week as a front will stall across the southeast Friday and into the weekend. Temperatures should fall a little bit with higher rain chances and more cloud cover.

