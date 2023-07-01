Federal courthouse in Tallahassee renamed after pioneering judge

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A trailblazing legal mind was celebrated Friday morning at the federal courthouse now named after him.

Signs for the Joseph Woodrow Hatchett U.S. Courthouse and Federal Building are now displayed off North Adams Street.

In 1975, Judge Hatchett became the first Black Supreme Court Justice in Florida. He would go on to serve on the federal bench for two decades.

He passed away in 2021. At the time, his family told WCTV Judge Hatchett left behind a striking legacy of justice.

His family gathered together again Friday inside a packed courtroom to honor a family patriarch with a lasting legacy. His grandson, Roscoe Green, told the crowd his grandfather never wavered in his pursuit for justice.

“Judge Hatchett endured during some of the worst times of his country, but he never let that change his perspective on people or life,” Green said.

Former Congressman Al Lawson introduced the bill to rename the courthouse in 2021. President Biden signed the legislation in 2022.

