It’s Meow or Never introduces two adoptable kittens

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It’s Meow or Never stopped by the studio on Saturday to talk about an upcoming adoption event that they will have on Sunday, July 2.

The event will take place at PetCo on Thomasville Rd from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m..

Those interested in adopting kittens, the cost are $125 and prices for cats are flexible.

IMON said that right now they have taken in a large number of cats and kittens and are asking the public to consider adopting or fostering.

