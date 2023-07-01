One year later, one year stronger: Shark attack survivor reflects on incredible journey

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Friday marked one year to the day since Taylor County native Addison Bethea was attacked by a 9-foot-long shark off Keaton Beach.

Her leg had to be amputated above the knee. Since then, she has made tremendous strides in her recovery and is marking many milestones along the way.

Bethea told WCTV’s Madison Glaser she was spending the day at the beach and planned on heading out on the boat to mark the occasion.

“Sometimes I’ll forget that I even have a prosthetic,” said shark attack survivor Addison Bethea.

Shark attack survivor Addison Bethea has been on a journey to get settled into her new normal since June 30th of last year.

“I used to walk so fast everywhere and now I have to be patient with myself and relearn how to take things slow and not be in such a rush,” Bethea said.

Bethea getting used to that patience after being attacked by a shark while scalloping near big Grassy Island just off Keaton Beach one year ago.

“I felt a tug and tried to push it off of me and punch it in its nose,” Bethea said from a hospital bed in our initial coverage.

But it was her firefighter brother, Rhett Willingham, who fought off the shark which likely saved her life.

“It’s a miracle that she survived this and I know if Rhett hadn’t been the one that was with her when this happened we might have a very different scenario,” said Bethea’s Mother Michelle Murphy just days after the attack.

Bethea spent 37 days in the hospital, 20 of those in the children’s center and 17 in a rehab facility, her father stuck by her side through it all.

“I really don’t think I could’ve been as strong as she’s been,” said Addison’s father Shane Bethea.

From learning how to drive, to cheering on her fellow classmates and attending her senior prom, Bethea reflected on some of her biggest achievements this year.

“Getting my prosthetic early on this year and being able to walk the stage was really great for me because that’s one of the things I looked forward to while I was in the hospital,” Bethea said.

She said that her faith played a large role into getting her where she is today.

“My faith in God got me where I was and everyone supporting me and definitely all the love and support from everyone has been a big, big help,” Bethea said.

Bethea shared just how thankful for this platform that connects her to others and for those she hasn’t connect to just yet, she has a message for them.

“I’ll see someone like maybe on TikTok that’s been on a wreck or something and say hey, it’s going to be okay and you’ll get through it,” Bethea said. “You’ll be able to get through it, just keep your mind strong and that can be really hard but you can get through it and there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” Bethea said.

As for her and her future, she is an expecting mother and is due in December. She’ll be spending this time getting prepared for that life change.

