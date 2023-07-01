Something Good - Leon County Humane Society hosts Paw Prints Calendar Contest

Something Good - Leon County Humane Society hosts Paw Print Calendar Contest
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Time now for something good and a chance for you to do something good!

The Leon County Humane Society completed its paw prints calendar contest.

It’s an annual effort to raise money to help provide care and find permanent homes for cats, dogs and more. It costs one dollar to vote for dozens of different pets all competing for spots on the group’s 2024 calendar!

A black dog named Hopey Child placed first in this year’s contest, and a foster kitten named Benny placed second. See the full list here.

