TPD: Man stabbed, seriously injured in fight Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in a physical fight with another person Friday morning, according to preliminary findings by the Tallahassee Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 11:30 a.m. near Polk Drive and Meridian Street, according to a press release from TPD. At the time of the release Friday evening, no arrests had been made.

The man was transported to a hospital for treatment of “serious injuries” resulting from the disagreement including a stab wound in his abdomen, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.

