Very hot and humid today with a few showers & storms possible

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia today from 11am until 8pm. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 to 110. Stay hydrated, seek shade outdoors, and be mindful of your pets. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers & storms. Most spots will stay dry.

Temperatures in the upper 90s on Sunday with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon & evening showers and storms. Still, many spots will not see the rain.

On the 4th of July we are expecting high temperatures in the mid 90s with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. This will not be a washout, and hopefully most of the rain will clear out by the evening hours in time for firework displays.

Rain chances become much more likely for the second half of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will drop back down into the low to mid 90s too.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

