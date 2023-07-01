Very hot and humid today with a few showers & storms possible

Meteorologist Josh Green has the forecast
A Heat Advisory is in effect today.
By Josh Green
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Heat Advisory is in effect for most of the Big Bend and South Georgia today from 11am until 8pm. Temperatures are forecast to reach the upper 90s with heat index values between 105 to 110. Stay hydrated, seek shade outdoors, and be mindful of your pets. Saturday will feature mostly sunny skies with a few afternoon showers & storms. Most spots will stay dry.

Temperatures in the upper 90s on Sunday with the chance for scattered, mainly afternoon & evening showers and storms. Still, many spots will not see the rain.

On the 4th of July we are expecting high temperatures in the mid 90s with scattered, mainly afternoon showers and storms. This will not be a washout, and hopefully most of the rain will clear out by the evening hours in time for firework displays.

Rain chances become much more likely for the second half of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will drop back down into the low to mid 90s too.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

A Heat Advisory is in effect today.
Josh's Forecast
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Heat and humidity still the big story heading into the weekend
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your Friday and weekend forecast.
Rob's Forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has your hot and humid forecast.
The heat sticks around while the humidity increases this weekend