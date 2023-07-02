A few afternoon showers and storms will try to cool us off

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee tied the daily record of 100 degrees for July 1st yesterday. Temperatures today are expected to reach the upper 90s near that 100-degree mark once again. With the humidity still being quite high, a heat advisory is in effect for the second day in a row. Heat index values will range between 105-111 degrees.

Temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 90s through the middle of the upcoming week.

Scattered showers will develop this afternoon. Not everyone sees the rain. That is the trend through the first half of the upcoming week. The pattern will shift for the second half of the week and for next weekend with lower temperatures and higher rain chances.

Independence Day update: Hot and humid. Scattered showers in the afternoon and early evening. Not a washout by any means. Most spots will be good to go for nighttime firework displays. There WILL be some isolated showers in the evening hours, just not everywhere.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

