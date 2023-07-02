Southern Lights prepares for its 5th annual talent show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Southern Lights Productions’ 5th event is helping talented people reach new heights.

The show taking center stage at Chipola College Marianna, Fl. The competition welcomes contestants from South Alabama, South Georgia and Northwest Florida. Four lucky contestants from our viewing area are taking part in this years competition.

This years contestants include singers, musicians, and comedians. Thirty contestants will participate in the live shows starting on Thursday, July 13th, from there 10 will be selected to move onto the live show on Friday, July 14th, and compete against 20 new contestants and from there contestants a select few will move onto the finally on Saturday, July 15th.

Gabe Gorski, a vocal guitarist, is just one contestant hoping for that #1 spot. Gorski is part of a band called, The Red Solos. David Yunker, a vocal guitarist, is also a member of the The Red Solos and is also participating in the Southern Lights competition.

Trio 323, is also chasing after that spot. The band only formed a few months ago and seeing what all they are capable of. The group is made up of Jonathan Perry, Jacob Sumpter and Kinsley Treadwell.

This year the prizes are bigger than they’ve ever been before including cash awards of up to $10,000, recording contracts, studio time, scholarships, a video deal and even an audience choice prize.

Ticket prices for the event are $15 and event passes are $35 for all three nights. Live shows are July 13th through July 15th.

For information on how to participate in this year’s talent competition, visit www.SouthernLights.cc.

