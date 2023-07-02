Staying hot with a few rain chances heading into your holiday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - In case you missed it, it is hot outside. Temperatures once again made a run for triple digits across the Big Bend earlier this afternoon.

The heat and sea breeze has developed a few showers/storms in Florida, south GA may get in on the storm action later today as well. Overall coverage will not be high, most spots stay dry.

Overnight rain starts to diminish in coverage and skies will clear. Low temperatures will stay muggy in the mid to upper 70s once again.

Monday, some drier air works into the mid-levels, so rain looking even less likely for Monday, I still have a 30% chance for storms along the sea breeze. Otherwise, mostly sunny to partly sunny. High in the upper 90s.

The 4th of July will be a typical Florida summer day. A few afternoon storms are possible (40%), so be weather aware with those outdoor plans, and grilling. These will be out of your way fairly quickly, so don’t cancel any of those outdoor plans. By the time fireworks time rolls around, storms are expected to diminish, leaving us with a partly cloudy to mostly clear night.

Rain chances will gradually increase toward the end of the week to 60 or 70%. These are afternoons when I expect many locations to receive rain. None of these appear to be all-day soakers, however. Highs are expected to stay slightly above average for early July. With higher storm chances and more cloud cover, highs will be in the low to mid-90s as opposed to the near triple-digit heat we have been dealt recently.

Fun fact we have had 8 days in a row of 95 degrees or higher.

If we make it to 10 days, that will put us at the 9th longest stretch in history

If we make it to 15 days, that will put us at the 3rd longest stretch in history

The longest was 33 days in 1998 and just for some context, in 2022 (last year) we had a stretch of 12 days which also ranks among the top 5 longest stretches of 95 degrees or warmer.

Tropics are quiet and we hope that it stays that way.

