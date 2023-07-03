Festivals and fireworks on the 4th: Where to celebrate across North Florida, South Georgia
From fun festivals to dazzling fireworks, there are many events to pick from in our region.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fireworks shows across the Big Bend and South Georgia will dazzle spectators this July 4th. WCTV has a roundup of some of the biggest attractions below:
TALLAHASSEE
Tom Brown Park
6 p.m.-10 p.m.
Shuttle service begins at 6 p.m., and all vehicle access to the park will be closed at 8:30 p.m.
The show will get underway around 9:45 p.m.
WAKULLA COUNTY
49th Annual Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration
Downtown Sopchoppy
Parade at 10 a.m.
Myron B. Hodge City Park
Festival at 11 a.m.
Fireworks set to begin after dark
FRANKLIN COUNTY
St. George Island Independence Day Celebration
Downtown SGI
Parade at 11 a.m.
Fireworks in front of Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe
MADISON COUNTY
Lake Francis
Festivities start at 5 p.m.
Fireworks begin after dark
TAYLOR COUNTY
Steinhatchee July 4th Celebration
Steinhatchee Community Center
Festivities start at 3 p.m.
Fireworks begin after dark
HAMILTON COUNTY
Parks and Recreation Center
5 p.m.
THOMASVILLE
Remington Park
9 p.m.
LOWNDES COUNTY
4th of July at Quiet Pines Golf Course
7 a.m.-6 p.m.
Grill open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
If we’ve missed an event, let us know! Email news@wctv.tv for an addition or correction.
