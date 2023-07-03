Festivals and fireworks on the 4th: Where to celebrate across North Florida, South Georgia

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fireworks shows across the Big Bend and South Georgia will dazzle spectators this July 4th. WCTV has a roundup of some of the biggest attractions below:

TALLAHASSEE

Celebrate America

Tom Brown Park

6 p.m.-10 p.m.

Shuttle service begins at 6 p.m., and all vehicle access to the park will be closed at 8:30 p.m.

The show will get underway around 9:45 p.m.

WAKULLA COUNTY

49th Annual Sopchoppy 4th of July Celebration

Downtown Sopchoppy

Parade at 10 a.m.

Myron B. Hodge City Park

Festival at 11 a.m.

Fireworks set to begin after dark

Fireworks in St. Marks

Fireworks set to begin after dark

FRANKLIN COUNTY

St. George Island Independence Day Celebration

Downtown SGI

Parade at 11 a.m.

Fireworks in front of Blue Parrot Oceanfront Cafe

MADISON COUNTY

God & Country Celebration

Lake Francis

Festivities start at 5 p.m.

Fireworks begin after dark

TAYLOR COUNTY

Steinhatchee July 4th Celebration

Steinhatchee Community Center

Festivities start at 3 p.m.

Fireworks begin after dark

HAMILTON COUNTY

Independence Day Fireworks

Parks and Recreation Center

5 p.m.

THOMASVILLE

Independence Day Celebration

Remington Park

9 p.m.

LOWNDES COUNTY

4th of July at Quiet Pines Golf Course

7 a.m.-6 p.m.

Grill open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

