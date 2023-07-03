A few storms to dodge on your Fourth of July

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Another hot one this afternoon. Highs approaching the upper 90s, feels like temps 100 to 105. With the heat, a few spotty storms are developing along the sea breeze boundary.

Once the storms diminish tonight, clouds will start to filter out, making way for a nice visual for the “buck moon”. This is the full moon in June, and this is a supermoon, so it will appear bigger than normal. It is named the buck moon because this time of year is typically when the antlers of bucks are fully grown from shedding them earlier in the year (they do it annually).

Outside of the moon, conditions look mostly clear as storms wind down. Low temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

For your Fourth of July, we start off with sunshine. Clouds will build into the afternoon as the sea breeze boundary works north. That will bring a 30% chance of rain for mainly the inland spots. These showers and storms will not be all-day soakers, just a typical Florida afternoon. So, if you have outdoor plans, you will just need a backup plan for the quick 30-minute downpour. Highs once again in the upper 90s.

By the evening, showers and storms will start to diminish, and by the time fireworks roll around all locations should be good! I will be keeping an eye on our South Georgia counties that is where the best chance for lingering showers will be approaching the 9/9:30 timeframe.

For the rest of the week, afternoon showers and storms are possible. These will not be washout days. Highs in the 90s. The best chance for showers or storms will be Friday as a cold front approaches the area. Lows remain in the mid 70s.

