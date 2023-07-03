Fireworks show returning to St. Marks after being canceled last year

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - After missing out on fireworks in 2022, St. Marks announced the show will return this Fourth of July.

“This year we’re back and we’re all set for it,” city manager Zoe Mansfield said.

Last year, St. Marks couldn’t have the fireworks show because there weren’t enough certified pyrotechnicians available. Mansfield said they started planning for this year’s show in 2022, to make sure the city wouldn’t miss out again.

“We pull together to pull these events off,” Riverside Cafe owner Stanley West said. “It gets people away from the big city and piles them up in the little city.”

The fireworks are being put on by St. Marks Waterfront Florida, with donations and contributions from local businesses.

“Everybody pitches in,” Mansfield said. “It’s like a family town.”

West said the holiday is also a great boost for local businesses, and having the fireworks is a win-win for everyone. “We enjoy all the company we get for our Fourth of July weekend,” West said.

The fireworks are estimated to start around 8:45 p.m. Tuesday night, depending on when it gets dark. Mansfield said you’ll be able to see them from just about anywhere in town.

