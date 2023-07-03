Florida contractors hope new apprentice tax credits help with labor shortage

A new law sets aside $102 million for apprenticeship credits.

By Cody Butler
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - Contractors across Florida are struggling to keep up with the different projects across the state. That’s because there aren’t enough people going into skilled trades.

The Associated General Contractors of America says 72 percent of its members say that’s because people applying for jobs don’t have the skills they need.

Contractors are hoping a new law providing tax credits to businesses that employ apprentices and pre-apprentices will help.

“The skill labor pool was very shallow. There was not enough skilled labor to go around to fill all the jobs that were available,” Electrotech owner James Minor said.

To create a larger pool of candidates, Minor uses apprentices for his Tallahassee-based business.

He said apprenticeship programs are key to helping fix the shortage.

“You can’t have just have book training. You can’t teach someone to ride a bike by reading a book. They have to actually do it,” Minor said.

That’s why Independent Electrical Contractors pushed for the new state law to make it easier for businesses to participate in apprenticeship programs.

IEC Florida West Coast Chapter’s Executive Director Natasha Sherwood said this expands on incentives for internship programs.

“This is a small give back, I think, to what they are investing for our communities, for our state, literally for our country,” Sherwood said.

Contractors usually pay for the apprentice’s schooling. With the tax credits, Minor hopes this will encourage other contractors to participate.

“That can be an attraction for other companies, other contractors to get in because they may not have the ability or that extra money,” Minor said.

The law sets aside $102 million for apprenticeship credits.

This law also encourages school districts to expose students to apprenticeships as early as 8th grade. Students can start participating in the programs as early as 11th grade.

