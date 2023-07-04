Biden to speak to NEA, celebrate Fourth at White House with service members

(Gray News) - July Fourth is not a day off from President Joe Biden.

Biden returns from a holiday weekend in Delaware to address members of the National Education Association during an event Tuesday. He will be joined by first lady Jill Biden.

They are hosting a barbecue this afternoon for military families, and this evening, Biden and the first lady are scheduled to take part in a South Lawn celebration with service members, veterans and their families.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.