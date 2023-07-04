Just a few showers this afternoon, otherwise dry for fireworks

Meteorologist Rob Nucatola has your forecast
By Rob Nucatola and WCTV First Alert Weather Team
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few afternoon showers or storms, otherwise a hot afternoon. Those storms may bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Showers should diminish heading into fireworks time across the area! Overnight it is rinse and repeat, mostly clear with muggy conditions.

Tomorrow a better chance for rain showers or storms, a typical afternoon with storms along the sea breeze. High temperature in the mid to upper 90s. That afternoon storm and mid 90s trend will continue throughout the week and into your weekend. No washouts are expected.

Watch the video above for more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

You may have to dodge a few storms during your afternoon BBQ, but drying out in time for...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, July 4
A few storms to dodge on your Fourth of July
A few storms to dodge on your Fourth of July
A chance for wet weather heading into your holiday.
Staying hot with a few rain chances heading into your holiday
A chance for wet weather heading into your holiday.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Sunday, July 2