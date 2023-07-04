Just a few showers this afternoon, otherwise dry for fireworks

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few afternoon showers or storms, otherwise a hot afternoon. Those storms may bring gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Showers should diminish heading into fireworks time across the area! Overnight it is rinse and repeat, mostly clear with muggy conditions.

Tomorrow a better chance for rain showers or storms, a typical afternoon with storms along the sea breeze. High temperature in the mid to upper 90s. That afternoon storm and mid 90s trend will continue throughout the week and into your weekend. No washouts are expected.

Watch the video above for more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.