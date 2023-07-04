Preparations underway for annual 4th of July celebration at Tom Brown park

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Preparations are underway for Tallahassee’s annual 4th of July celebration at Tom Brown park.

The event runs from 6-10 p.m. on Tuesday, and includes live music, food vendors, and a firework show.

On Monday, Dennis Cooper and his crew with Production Support Group worked all day to get the stage, lighting, and sound systems up and running.

“Today is the big push to get everything built, installed, tested,” Cooper said.

He has helped the city put on this event since 1988.

“Even though it’s been well over 30 years, we still like to keep coming out and doing it,” Cooper told WCTV.

Each year, the payoff is worth it, to give people like Velvet Rose a happy 4th of July. Rose normally watches the firework show from about a mile away, but this year, she’s bringing her 8-month-old daughter to Tom Brown to see fireworks up close for the very first time.

“Experiencing fireworks for the first time would be a sight to see,” Rose said. “And I have earmuffs of course so she doesn’t get scared cause it is going to be loud and she might get startled. But I’m excited.”

The city is running a free shuttle service starting at 6 p.m. and running throughout the night. You can find more information about the shuttle here.

