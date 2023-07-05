Community concern grows for missing 12-year old girl after more than a month

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are actively investigating the disappearance of 12-year old Lori Paige, who has been missing for more than a month.

“Right now, it appears that she voluntarily left, and we have zero indication that that’s not the case,” said TPD detective Anna Drake. “Voluntary or not, we’re going to do everything we can to find her.”

Officials reported Lori Paige missing in June, and she was last seen on Continental Court near Ocala Road.

Griffin Middle School teacher Margaret Summers said Paige was one of her most attentive students in class. She also said her concern is growing day-by-day.

“I cannot imagine how a 12-year old is surviving on her own for 32 days,” said Summers. “That tells me there has to be an adult out there somewhere who knows.”

TPD said they are in contact with Paige’s father, and they are investigating every lead to help bring her home safely.

Detective Drake said it’s critical for people to call police if they know anything about the case, instead of posting on social media. “Even if you’re not 100-percent sure, please contact us,” said Drake. “We will look into it and we will decide if it’s important to the case.”

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.