Judge blocks part of Florida’s new voter registration law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV/Gray Florida Capital Bureau) - As several new laws take effect in Florida, one of the bills has been left behind. A federal judge blocked parts of a new elections law that creates new requirements for voter registration groups.

Voter rights advocates are calling the 58-page injunction a win.

“It has no basis in fact or logic,” the Hispanic Federation National Director of Civic Engagement Frederick Velez III said.

The Hispanic Federation is one of many groups challenging Florida’s new law preventing non-U.S. citizens from “collecting or handling” voter-registration applications. Velez said the group challenged the provision because many immigrants decide to help register voters because they believe in American democracy.

“They’re coming from places where democracy isn’t working or the political system hasn’t allowed them to stay at their homes,” Velez said.

A federal judge issued an order blocking that ban this week.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, (R) Escambia County, told the Gray Florida Capital Bureau last month she thought it was important to have these safeguards around Florida’s elections.

“We are talking about one of the most sacred things a U.S. citizen gets to do. Voting is so important, we should put guardrails in place so we protect that sacred right,” Salzman said.

The judge wrote in this injunction the law is too vague, which was evident because of “The Department of State’s attempt to redefine what the statute actually applies to.”

He said instead, that’s left up to the legislature.

“We should be looking at how we can do better, no matter if we are doing great. That’s how you stay on top of things,” Salzman said.

Salzman said lawmakers could consider more changes to election laws next year, no matter the outcome of this lawsuit.

The Gray Florida Capital Bureau the Secretary of State’s office about the ruling. In an email, a department spokesperson said it doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

The case will now go to trial. A date for that hasn’t been set.

Federal judges have also blocked laws restricting gender-affirming care and so-called adult entertainment performances.

