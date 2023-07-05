Man arrested in connection to fatal Tallahassee hit-and-run

A woman was killed following a hit-and-run May 27 on West Tennessee Street at Lukeman Lane.
A woman was killed following a hit-and-run May 27 on West Tennessee Street at Lukeman Lane.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A man was arrested in Middle Georgia in connection to a late May hit-and-run in Leon County, the Tallahassee Police Department announced Wednesday.

23-year-old Manuel E. Holliday II was arrested in Muscogee County and will be extradited to Leon County, TPD said.

He was charged in the May 27 hit-and-run on West Tennessee Street near Lukeman Lane that claimed the life of Shandlyia Smith. WCTV spoke to her mother in the days following the incident as investigators searched for a suspect.

TPD had previously said officers identified the vehicle involved.

