Showers and storms to cool us off this afternoon

Meteorologist Austin Lowe has your forecast
Hot and humid before showers move in this afternoon.
By Austin Lowe
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Expecting another hot and humid afternoon. That heat and humidity will work together with the sea breeze to bring a few soakers to the area. I am expecting more showers and storms (60%) and that will help to take temperatures down. We will finish off the day (hopefully cooler) after the storms move through. A few of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

Tonight storms will diminish in coverage, leading to a partly cloudy night. Lows in the mid-70s. A small chance of a few overnight showers for coastal areas.

Thursday will be muggy and warm in the mid-90s again, feels like temperatures will be approaching 100 again. Over the next two days, we MAY tie 2022 for the fifth-longest stretch of 95 degrees or hotter in a row. That is if we make it to 95 today and tomorrow.

A cold front won’t quite get here on Friday, but it will be close enough to increase rain chances slightly. Highs near normal in the low to mid-90s and low temperatures in the 70s. This pattern will continue into the weekend and next week,

Still, no change in the tropics, remaining quiet for now!

Watch the video above for more.

To stay up to date on all the latest news as it develops, follow WCTV on Facebook and Twitter.

Have a news tip or see an error that needs correction? Write us here. Please include the article's headline in your message.

Keep up with all the biggest headlines on the WCTV News app. Click here to download it now.

Copyright 2023 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Take a look at how far sea levels have risen over the past 30 years.
NASA shows how far the sea levels have risen in 30 years
A photo of former Cairo Fire Chief William “Bill” Thomas Schafer in 2020.
Former Cairo Fire Chief resigned the day before turning himself in to the GBI
A school of hammerhead sharks swam around Robinson Island on Saturday.
Man stands in the middle of school of sharks, soaks up the moment
TPD investigating double homicide on West Pensacola Street
Two men dead after broad-daylight shooting at McDonald’s on West Pensacola Street
A hiker in Alaska survived an encounter with three brown bears.
Hiker survives encounter with 3 brown bears while on trail

Latest News

Hot and humid before showers move in this afternoon.
Austin's First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, July 5
You may have to dodge a few storms during your afternoon BBQ, but drying out in time for...
Just a few showers this afternoon, otherwise dry for fireworks
You may have to dodge a few storms during your afternoon BBQ, but drying out in time for...
Rob's First Alert Forecast - Tuesday, July 4
A few storms to dodge on your Fourth of July
A few storms to dodge on your Fourth of July