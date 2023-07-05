Showers and storms to cool us off this afternoon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Expecting another hot and humid afternoon. That heat and humidity will work together with the sea breeze to bring a few soakers to the area. I am expecting more showers and storms (60%) and that will help to take temperatures down. We will finish off the day (hopefully cooler) after the storms move through. A few of these storms may contain gusty winds and heavy rain.

Tonight storms will diminish in coverage, leading to a partly cloudy night. Lows in the mid-70s. A small chance of a few overnight showers for coastal areas.

Thursday will be muggy and warm in the mid-90s again, feels like temperatures will be approaching 100 again. Over the next two days, we MAY tie 2022 for the fifth-longest stretch of 95 degrees or hotter in a row. That is if we make it to 95 today and tomorrow.

A cold front won’t quite get here on Friday, but it will be close enough to increase rain chances slightly. Highs near normal in the low to mid-90s and low temperatures in the 70s. This pattern will continue into the weekend and next week,

Still, no change in the tropics, remaining quiet for now!

