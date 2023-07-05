Staying hot with afternoon scattered showers & storms

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast
Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is tracking both the storms and the heat on this Wednesday evening.
By WCTV First Alert Weather Team and Mike McCall
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - If you missed out on the rain Wednesday, there will be plenty more chances over the next several days.

High temperatures will reach the low to mid 90s on Thursday and Friday, with the humidity causing those temperatures to feel about 5 to 10 degrees warmer than they actually are.

Watch the attached video for the full forecast:

Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall is tracking both the storms and the heat on this Wednesday...
